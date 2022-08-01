Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Leisa Urban | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2022

Continental Realty Corporation named Leisa Urban as its regional portfolio manager for the Southeast region.
Urban will be responsible for property management and team development activities, as well as the overall performance of numerous multifamily communities owned and managed by CRC in the southeastern U.S.

Based in Columbia, South Carolina, she will function as the direct point-of-contact and liaison between ownership and on-site team members to implement ongoing business plans.

Urban brings more than 20 years of direct multifamily property management experience from her work in management-level roles with Alliance Management Company, Ardmore Residential and First Communities. Urban has supervised new construction activities and condominium conversions, executed leasing programs and overseen property management for numerous asset classes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo