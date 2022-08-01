Leisa Urban | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation named Leisa Urban as its regional portfolio manager for the Southeast region.

Urban will be responsible for property management and team development activities, as well as the overall performance of numerous multifamily communities owned and managed by CRC in the southeastern U.S.

Based in Columbia, South Carolina, she will function as the direct point-of-contact and liaison between ownership and on-site team members to implement ongoing business plans.

Urban brings more than 20 years of direct multifamily property management experience from her work in management-level roles with Alliance Management Company, Ardmore Residential and First Communities. Urban has supervised new construction activities and condominium conversions, executed leasing programs and overseen property management for numerous asset classes.