Md. Tech Council seeks technologies that enable diversity strategies

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life science trade association in the state, Monday issued a request for information on technologies that can help Maryland organizations develop, implement, and track their diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI) strategies.

MTC will feature qualified technologies in a new DEI Tools Directory, Maryland’s first free online directory to assist organizations across Maryland on their DEI journey.

The DEI Tools Directory is part of MTC’s Technology Inclusivity Initiative (TI2). Launched in 2021, the TI2 initiative is designed to advance DEI in Maryland’s tech-based industries and fuel socioeconomic advancement via technology for underrepresented and underestimated groups.

There is no cost to submit a technology for inclusion in the DEI Tools Directory. The deadline to submit a technology is Sept. 15. An advisory group composed of TI2 steering committee members will review each submittal and schedule appointments with companies to gather more information to determine if the tool is right for the directory.

To be included in the DEI Tools Directory, a technology must have been developed in Maryland or be offered by a company with a Maryland presence.

MTC anticipates completing the qualification process and launching the DEI Tools Directory by Oct. 1.