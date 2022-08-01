Moneen Blake | The Arc Baltimore

Moneen Blake, clinical coordinator at The Arc Baltimore, is the winner of the organization’s 2022 Community Connection Award.

Presented during The Arc Baltimore’s Annual Meeting and Awards Reception, the Community Connection Award is presented to The Arc staff person who fosters opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities to develop valuable relationships and integrate into their community in an attempt to significantly improve their quality of life.

Throughout her entire tenure with The Arc Baltimore, first as a live-in direct support professional and then as a clinical coordinator, Blake has embodied “Community Connection.” She fundamentally believes that all people should live their best life, full of connections and relationships.

In each of her various positions, Blake has spearheaded large events, such as cruises and holiday parties, which are designed to bring people together. She has helped people to set up dates, taught classes on planning for a vacation and other social events, and hosted regular “Connections” meet-ups on Zoom.

The Community Connection Award is presented annually in memory of Selma Greenfeld, who was supported by The Arc Baltimore and known for her warm personality, sense of humor, and many friendships.