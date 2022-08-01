Rebecca Altman | Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center

Rebecca Altman has been promoted to the position of vice president and chief operating officer of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center.

In her new role, Altman will focus on the daily operations of these two LifeBridge Health medical facilities. Altman previously served as vice president and chief integration officer, including leading the health system’s acquisition and ongoing renovations and transformation of Grace Medical Center (formerly Bon Secours Hospital) in West Baltimore.

Over the last three years, Altman has spearheaded the transformation of healthcare delivery in West Baltimore with the transition of Bon Secours Hospital to Grace Medical Center. This acquisition and transition are part of LifeBridge Health’s $85 million commitment to enhance and expand the facility and the services it provides to the West Baltimore community. Altman managed the opening of a brand-new emergency department as well as primary care and specialty clinics, surgery suite and operating rooms. Altman, after hearing the needs of the community, also expanded medical services to include OB/GYN, pediatrics, ophthalmology and orthopedics at the Grace location.

In spring 2021, Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Altman to be an advisor to the Health Equity Resource Community (HERC) Advisory Committee, and she chairs the data subcommittee for the HERC.