By: Jobs August 1, 2022

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSION- ASSISTANT TO COMMISSIONER

Looking for an exciting opportunity in a rewarding position? The State of Maryland Workers I Compensation Commission is currently seeking a highly organized, self-starting, and enthusiastic team player to oversee the day to day operations of a Commissioner’s office located in downtown Baltimore City. The Hearings Division is responsible for analyzing, calculating and preparing legal Awards/Orders from the Commissioner’s decisions and legal documents submitted. For additional information or to apply:

https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/status.asp?RN=22-003507-0002

