Capital Funding Group finances $1.8B in first half of 2022

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG), a provider of financing in the health care and multifamily industries, Tuesday announced the company has financed more than $1.8 billion in the first half of this year.

This financing included 55 bridge loans and 13 HUD loans for CFG’s long-term care, assisted living facility and multifamily clients nationwide.

More than $780 million of this financing is specific to multifamily deals, which supported CFG’s recent Multifamily Lending Platform milestone of financing more than $1 billion in multifamily deals since the platform’s launch in late 2021.

A list of transactions closed in the first half of 2022 includes: