Capital Funding Group finances $1.8B in first half of 2022

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG), a provider of financing in the health care and multifamily industries, Tuesday announced the company has financed more than $1.8 billion in the first half of this year.
This financing included 55 bridge loans and 13 HUD loans for CFG’s long-term care, assisted living facility and multifamily clients nationwide.
More than $780 million of this financing is specific to multifamily deals, which supported CFG’s recent Multifamily Lending Platform milestone of financing more than $1 billion in multifamily deals since the platform’s launch in late 2021.
A list of transactions closed in the first half of 2022 includes:
- $316.9 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a nationwide skilled nursing facility portfolio
- $197.5 million for the acquisition of a 24-facility portfolio across Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina
- $135 million bridge loan for the refinancing and divided recapitalization of a 9-facility portfolio across Maryland, Georgia and West Virginia
- $32.9 million construction loan for the ground up development of a 108-bed facility in Temecula, California
- $18.8 million HUD loan for a 152-bed skilled nursing facility in Florida
- $17.2 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of two facilities, with 232 beds combined, in Arizona
- $11.2 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of a 121-bed facility in Sacramento, California
- $10.57 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of an 84-bed skilled nursing facility in Pittsgrove, New Jersey
- $6.6 million HUD loan for a 175-bed skilled nursing facility in Connecticut
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.