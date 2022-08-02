Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Capital Funding Group finances $1.8B in first half of 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2022

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG), a provider of financing in the health care and multifamily industries, Tuesday announced the company has financed more than $1.8 billion in the first half of this year.

This financing included 55 bridge loans and 13 HUD loans for CFG’s long-term care, assisted living facility and multifamily clients nationwide.

More than $780 million of this financing is specific to multifamily deals, which supported CFG’s recent Multifamily Lending Platform milestone of financing more than $1 billion in multifamily deals since the platform’s launch in late 2021.

A list of transactions closed in the first half of 2022 includes:

  • $316.9 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a nationwide skilled nursing facility portfolio
  • $197.5 million for the acquisition of a 24-facility portfolio across Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina
  • $135 million bridge loan for the refinancing and divided recapitalization of a 9-facility portfolio across Maryland, Georgia and West Virginia
  • $32.9 million construction loan for the ground up development of a 108-bed facility in Temecula, California
  • $18.8 million HUD loan for a 152-bed skilled nursing facility in Florida
  • $17.2 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of two facilities, with 232 beds combined, in Arizona
  • $11.2 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of a 121-bed facility in Sacramento, California
  • $10.57 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of an 84-bed skilled nursing facility in Pittsgrove, New Jersey
  • $6.6 million HUD loan for a 175-bed skilled nursing facility in Connecticut
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo