Christine Frost | Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center

Christine Frost was named chief nursing officer at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC).

Frost will oversee the approximately 1,200 nurses at LHAAMC, as well as help manage finances, enforce policies, and connect patients with the care they need.

In a career that spans almost 30 years, Frost has a deep knowledge of nursing and the history of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. She worked at the Annapolis hospital twice previously, including starting her nursing career at LHAAMC in 1995.

As chief nursing officer, she plans to work with nurses to provide patient-centered care that is easier, more personal, and built for our communities.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University School of Nursing, as well as a Masters in nursing and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Maryland. She is currently a doctoral candidate in the nursing program at the University of Maryland.