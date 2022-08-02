FEATURED MOVER | Nicole M. Westrick, Morgan St. University

Nicole M. Westrick, Ph.D., was named assistant vice president and dean of the College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies (CICS) at Morgan State University.

CICS, Morgan’s newest academic unit, is designed to meet the particular needs of nontraditional students, returning students, working adults and adult learners. Westrick will assume her role as the inaugural dean of CICS on July 1.

Westrick joins Morgan from Temple University, where she served as associate vice provost of University College. Her hiring follows a national search led by Hongtao Yu, Ph.D., Morgan’s provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs, and an internal committee comprising a diverse representation of Morgan faculty and administrators.

Westrick comes to Morgan with extensive experience and proficiency in the continuing education space and a specific focus on the adult learner and nontraditional student. As associate vice provost of University College at Temple University, Westrick led the fall 2021 launch of the college’s Bachelor of General Studies (BGS) program, which was created specifically for adult students who have some college but no degree (SCND). The BGS program graduated its first students in May.

ABOUT NICOLE WESTRICK

Resides in:

Baltimore (Roland Park)

Education:

Doctorate in media and communication from Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University; Skilled facilitator graduate certificate from Johns Hopkins University; Masters degree in public management from Carnegie Mellon University; and Bachelor of Arts in communication and theater from University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would likely be an information technology project manager or business analyst, I love to look at problems from a people, process, and technology perspective to figure out the best solution. It probably explains why I have continued to teach project management to graduate and undergraduate computer science and information technology students.

Favorite vacation:

While I have been in Philadelphia, Baltimore has been one of my favorite vacation places to return to and I have really loved visiting and showing friends the many charms of the Charm City, including the Farmers Market under the JFX, the outstanding restaurants, Taharka Brothers ice cream and my favorite crab cake at Faidley’s in Lexington Market. I am really excited to return to Baltimore and get to visit all of my favorites on the regular.

When I want to relax, … :

I read a book or several books. There are always several books started – one fiction, one business or leadership-related and one related to my research interests.

Favorite book:

I can’t just name just one book and typically my favorite is whatever I am reading at the moment. Books are such an important part of my life and I love that I will be able to renew my Baltimore library card and access Pratt Library and its many branches to help satisfy my reading habit.

Favorite quotation:

So much of my experience is about trying new things and building relationships that means that you start a lot of things and each of them is a learning experience. As I think about my return to Baltimore and working with students in degree completion programs, this quote by Lucille Ball really resonates with me, “I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things that I have not done.”