Kathy Hollinger | Greater Washington Partnership

Kathy Hollinger was named CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership.

Hollinger, currently the president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), will begin her tenure as CEO on Oct. 3.

A 30-year resident of one of the nation’s largest and most visible regions, Hollinger has led RAMW since 2012, and represented thousands of restaurants and food service companies with more than 100,000 employees in northern Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Through her vision and leadership, Hollinger brought sustained growth to a $5 billion revenue-generating industry, and visibility to a diverse range of companies and organizations transitioning through innovation and industry disruption. As RAMW’s voice and leading advocate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollinger successfully guided the industry and its members through a series of crises such as widespread closures, restricted capacity, masking requirements and a workforce shortage in the region.

Hollinger previously served as the film commissioner and agency director of the District of Columbia Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, where she was responsible for promoting the nation’s capital as a venue for film and television production nationally and internationally. With Kathy at the helm, Washington became the premier destination of choice for film, television production, video and multimedia projects with a 15% increase in film activity and more than $38 million in industry direct spending and revenue generation.

As CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership, she will advance the work the partnership has accomplished in inclusive growth, infrastructure and regional mobility, and workforce development since its founding.

Early in her career, Hollinger served as the senior director of external affairs for Comcast of the District. Under her leadership, Comcast received the “Business of the Year” award from the D.C. Chamber of Commerce, and the “Champions of Excellence Award” from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Prior to joining RAMW, Hollinger was the founder and managing director of STORYBOARD Communications, LLC, a boutique strategic communications and public affairs agency that leveraged her years of experience in public relations, branding and event marketing.

Over the past six years, the Partnership has been committed to catalyzing economic and inclusive growth from Baltimore to Richmond through in-depth research and strategic partnerships. From the Regional Blueprint for Inclusive Growth – a 10-year, action-oriented roadmap that aims to close equity gaps and make the region a more inclusive and competitive economy by focusing on education, workforce, access to capital, affordable housing, infrastructure, and health equity; to addressing the demand for tech talent by training diverse high school and college students through the Talent Ready and Capital CoLAB programs; to the Baltimore’s Transit Future Campaign, an initiative to rally support among business leaders to help transform Baltimore’s transit system to better serve riders.