Marley Welsh | Lee & Associates | Maryland

Marley Welsh, vice president of Lee & Associates | Maryland, a fully-integrated commercial real estate brokerage and management firm based in Howard County, earned her Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS (SIOR) designation and is now a member of the Maryland, District of Columbia and northern Virginia Chapter. The SIOR designation represents a professional achievement for highly-qualified commercial real estate practitioners with a strong and sustained transactional history in brokerage, fee-based services or executive management. Of the nearly 3700 worldwide members, only 215 – or less than 6% – are women.

Welsh has been associated with Lee & Associates since 2013, has more than 10 years of diversified commercial real estate experience and was promoted to Vice President in January 2021. In her role she works with tenants, landlords, investment entities and institutional owners of commercial real estate to provide timely solutions for their real estate requirements.