Michael Gosse | Blind Industries and Services of Md.

Dr. Michael Gosse was appointed president of Blind Industries and Services of Maryland.

Gosse has dedicated many years to BISM, first as a member of BISM’s Board of Trustees and as Chairman of the Board. In 2018, Gosse joined BISM as the Director of Accessibility. More recently, Gosse was promoted to vice-president where he oversees all of BISM’s manufacturing operations and Independence Training and Rehabilitation Department.

Prior to his involvement with BISM, he was and continues to be a leader in many capacities within the blindness community. He once served as the Affiliate President for the National Federation of the Blind of Maryland where he worked to advocate for the rights of Blind Marylanders. Dr. Gosse will succeed long time President Frederick Puente and assume responsibilities on Aug. 1. After more than 30 years, President Frederick Puente will be retiring.