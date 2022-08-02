Peraton renews longterm, 61K SF lease in Landover

Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Maryland, Washington, Virginia Pennsylvania, has brokered a lease with Peraton, Inc. for 60,860 square feet of space at 8300 Professional Place in Landover.

This represents a long-term renewal for the Herndon, Virginia-based company which has occupied the entire building since 2018. Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, both Partners, Advisory Services for Edge, represented the landlord and owner, Bristol Capital and Daniel Rasmussen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in this lease transaction.

The Professional Place portfolio is comprised of 8100 Professional Place (three-story building with 57,300 square feet of space); 8200 Professional Place (one-story building offering 28,600 square feet); 8240 Professional Place (one-story building with 28,400 square feet of space) and 8300 Professional Place (three-story building comprising 60,860 square feet of space). The buildings are also known as One, Two, Three and Four Metro Plaza.

Professional Place is situated directly off Interstate 495/95 and is directly adjacent to US Route 50. The business community is less than a mile from the New Carrollton stations serving the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit system and Maryland Rail Commuter (MARC) line. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is approximately 15 miles away and BWI Airport can be accessed in 25 miles.

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health and state and local markets.

Edge is a commercial real estate firm providing a full complement of advisory, leasing, investment sales, management, construction, property management, and engineering services to clients throughout the Maryland, Washington, northern Virginia, and Pennsylvania marketplaces. For additional information, visit www.edgecre.com.