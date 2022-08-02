Torbin Green | St. Francis Neighborhood Center

Torbin Green, operations and program director for the St. Francis Neighborhood Center for the past nine years, was named the organization’s new executive director after an extensive search.

The center, first established in the neighborhood in 1963, recently expanded with a $5.6 million dollar project, adding state of the art classrooms, kitchen, art studio, community outdoor space, and a cafe.

It partners with organizations that support Afghan refugees, mental and behavioral health support for families, and more, all while running its own innovative and holistic afterschool and summer youth programming for children in the community.

The final phase of the expansion will add a multi-purpose recreation space and two more classrooms to support the Reservoir Hill and Penn North communities. The project will support SFNC’s strategic plan to increase programs and services and serve more than triple the current number of students and families.