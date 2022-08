Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health, has been elected to the board of trustees for the American Hospital Association (AHA).

Bayless will serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Bayless has been an AHA commissioner on the board of The Joint Commission (TJC) since 2020 and serves on various TJC committees. She served as a delegate on AHA Regional Policy Board 3 from 2015-2017, and will be its chair starting in January of 2023.