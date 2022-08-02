Washington Commanders put in for a sports betting license

One of Maryland’s two NFL teams could be the first to offer sports betting at its stadium this fall.

The Washington Commanders are one of three applicants scheduled for a qualification hearing next week.

On state regulators’ agenda at that time is a license application from a group known as Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission officials declined to comment on the applicant in advance of the hearing, citing confidentiality. A representative of the team did not respond to a request for comment.

A company using the same name is registered with the state Department of Assessment and Taxation. That company’s business address of 1600 FedEx Way is also the location of the Commander’s stadium in Landover.

The stadium is one of more than a dozen guaranteed a sports betting license under state law.

Sixteen were guaranteed to go to 17 locations, including the state’s six casinos, the Laurel and Pimlico racetracks, and the Maryland State Fairgrounds, as well as some off-track betting sites, licensed bingo parlors and for the stadiums where the Orioles, Ravens and Commanders play.

Currently, there are nine licenses awarded, including to five of the six casinos — Rocky Gap so far has decided to not apply for a license.

Last week Bingo World in Anne Arundel County, another of the anointed group, was awarded its license. That facility in Brooklyn Park opened its doors this week.

Also on the agenda next week is an application for a license to take sports bets at Boonsboro OTB in western Maryland.

If the state lottery and gaming commission finds the two groups qualified, the applicants will then go before the Sports Wagering and Application Commission for awarding of licenses. That group is scheduled to meet on Aug. 24.

Applicants will still have to meet final regulatory approval from the state lottery agency before bets can be taken.

Lottery officials are also expected to hold a qualification hearing for BetFred Sports, a bookmaker that has entered into an operating agreement with Long Shots. The bookmaker operates in both the United States and United Kingdom.

The Frederick off-track betting site is another of the pre-approved sites in state law. That site was awarded a license in December.

In a press release, officials with BetFred and Long Shots said a temporary betting parlor is scheduled to open in September pending regulatory approval. The temporary facility will include both in-person betting windows and self-serve betting kiosks.

The operator license for BetFred will not need additional approval from the state’s Sports Wagering and Application Review Commission.

Related story: Hogan calls for mobile sports betting to launch by September.

Related story: Regulators set aside gender, race issues as they weigh mobile sports betting licenses.