Marriott International signs MOU to develop tourism in Indonesia

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International Inc. Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of The Republic of Indonesia to develop the tourism sector and the creative economy in Indonesia.

The deal includes collaborations encompassing tourism destination and tourism marketing, the institutional field including the development of talent and human resource competencies in the tourism sector, the field of creative economic development as well as other forms of collaborations beneficial for the tourism and hospitality industry within a period of three years from the signing.

Ramesh Jackson, Indonesia’s area vice president for Marriot International, said Marriott International is committed to supporting Indonesian tourism.

In his statement, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, conveyed this agreement is a concrete step toward a commitment between the public and private sector, in line with President Joko Widodo’s instructions to develop a more inclusive tourism.

This opportune collaboration supports Marriott International’s efforts to empower and equip local talents, providing opportunities for students or graduates of six Tourism Polytechnics (Poltekpar), to have practical experiences and training within the company’s portfolio of hotels and resorts.

Marriott International encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide.