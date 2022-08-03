Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ollie’s expands westward with 450th store opening

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2022

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet operates Maryland locations in Glen Burnie, Dundalk, Baltimore, Towson and Columbia. (File photo)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., a retailer of closeouts and excess inventory which operates five stores in Maryland, opened its 450th store Wednesday in Overland Park, Kansas.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company plans to open between 50 and 55 locations annually with an ultimate goal of 1,050 stores. It operates locations in Glen Burnie, Dundalk, Baltimore, Towson and Columbia.

Ollie’s brings roughly 50 to 60 new jobs to the local community with each store it opens, ranging from cashiers to store team leaders. Ollie’s employs more than 10,000 associates across the company.

