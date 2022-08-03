Ollie’s expands westward with 450th store opening

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., a retailer of closeouts and excess inventory which operates five stores in Maryland, opened its 450th store Wednesday in Overland Park, Kansas.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company plans to open between 50 and 55 locations annually with an ultimate goal of 1,050 stores. It operates locations in Glen Burnie, Dundalk, Baltimore, Towson and Columbia.

Ollie’s brings roughly 50 to 60 new jobs to the local community with each store it opens, ranging from cashiers to store team leaders. Ollie’s employs more than 10,000 associates across the company.