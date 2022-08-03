Podcast: Dottie Li, TransPacific Communications

Dottie Li, a Maryland’s Top 100 Women Circle of Excellence honoree, joins Sloane Brown to talk about how she created TransPacific Communications because of her own professional journey, and what she’s learned along the way that she passes on to other women.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

