Shore Bancshares reports dividend of $0.12 per share

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc. announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable Aug. 31 to stockholders of record on Aug. 13.

Lloyd L. “Scott” Beatty Jr., president and CEO, said the company had a strong second quarter, with loan growth and maintainance of an excellent asset quality.

With the merger and integration of Severn Bank finished, Beatty said the company is focused on growth and earnings while continuing to look for expansion opportunities.