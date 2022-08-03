Under Armour’s Q1 profit matches Street projections

Under Armour Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

The Baltimore-based athletic apparel company said it had profit of 2 cents per share and earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 47 cents to 53 cents per share.