Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Under Armour’s Q1 profit matches Street projections

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2022

Under Armour Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

The Baltimore-based athletic apparel company said it had profit of 2 cents per share and earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 47 cents to 53 cents per share.

 

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo