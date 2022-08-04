McCormick & Co.’s greenhouse gas reduction targets approved

McCormick & Company Inc. Thursday announced its emission reduction targets have been officially approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative and are consistent with levels required to meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement.

The Hunt Valley-based spice maker achieved its 2025 greenhouse gas commitments four years early for scope 1 and 2, and recently raised the ambition of its goals to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030.

The targets covering greenhouse gas emissions from McCormick’s operations (scope 1 and 2) are consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, which is what the latest climate science says is needed to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change. McCormick’s target for the emissions from its value chain (scope 3) meet SBTi’s criteria and are in line with best practices.