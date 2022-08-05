ADVERTISEMENT

CORPORATE TRANSACTIONAL ASSOCIATE

Mid-sized, Baltimore, Maryland law firm with a dynamic business group seeks an Associate with 1 to 5 years of corporate transactional experience. This position will support the firm’s corporate practice group and will be responsible for providing advice to businesses on corporate governance, equity and debt financing, business restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, employment and consulting agreements, public company and securities law counseling, legal opinions, and general corporate issues. In addition to being admitted to the Maryland Bar, the ideal candidate will have superior academic credentials, law firm or clerkship experience, and flawless verbal and written communication skills. To be considered for this position, please forward copies of your résumé, professional references and law school transcript in Microsoft Word or PDF format to Renée Lane-Kunz, Esq., Chief Operating Officer, at rlk@shapirosher.com. All inquiries are strictly confidential.

