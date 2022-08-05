Marriott International declares quarterly cash dividend

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International Inc. Friday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 30 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 18.

Marriott encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.