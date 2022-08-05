The Caton Group wins technology contract bid from Md. Stadium Authority

The Canton Group, a strategic technology consulting and engineering company headquartered in Baltimore, won a contract of up to five years with the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA).

The contract, a three-year deal with two one-year options, includes providing comprehensive project management, website hosting, maintenance and support services to MSA. The Canton Group will to provide web hosting for MSA and will be completing a Drupal upgrade. This upgrade will ensure MSA’s website – utilized as an informational hub to provide updates on projects (new, existing, and completed) – is secure, modern and scalable.

Established in 1986, MSA’s original mission has been to build, manage, and maintain athletic facilities in the state, such as the Pimlico Racing Facility and the Camden Yards Sports Complex which includes Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. An independent unit from the state’s executive branch of government, MSA has expanded its business objectives to include overseeing projects in partnership with local governments, universities and private sector organizations.

MSA’s work not only benefits Maryland’s sports enthusiasts but they are also dedicated to improving opportunities for education, businesses and the local communities. Highlights of previous work include 21st Century School Building Programs and Project C.O.R.E., or Creating Opportunities for Renewal and Enterprise, which orchestrates the demolition of blighted structures throughout Baltimore City. For close to 25 years, The Canton Group has provided support to over 20 Maryland state agencies including the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), Maryland State Ethics Commission (MD Ethics), the Maryland State Board of Elections (MD SBE) and many others.