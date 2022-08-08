Baltimore releases $6.6M in ARPA funds for nonprofits

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Monday announced the second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant awards from the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs (MORP) to nonprofit organizations serving families, youth and vulnerable communities throughout the City of Baltimore.

The awards – totaling slightly more than $6.6 million – span the Scott administration’s priority pillars outlined in the Mayor’s Action Plan, including building public safety, equitable neighborhood development, prioritizing our youth, and clean and healthy communities.

Last month, the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs awarded nine nonprofits with grants totaling $7.3 million. The grant funding in this latest round increases the total amount of funding awarded to nonprofit organizations through MORP to just under $14 million from the City’s $641 million ARPA allocation.

City and quasi-government agencies that have already made ARPA awards to nonprofits for either direct economic relief or specific initiatives include: the Baltimore Civic Fund, the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, and the Baltimore City Health Department. In addition to ARPA, the City of Baltimore has provided support to nonprofits through other federal funding sources meant to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The selected nonprofit recipients are as follows:

B360 will receive $1.25 millionto help provide workforce training and youth STEM education programming in Baltimore.

Baltimore Safe Haven will receive $500,000 to provide transitional housing case management, and guidance to reduce actual homelessness, the risk of homelessness and associated risk factors contributing to homelessness.

Bethel Outreach will receive $1.25 million to provide Upton community residents with essential resources and services such as food, shelter, healthcare, employment and financial management. Funds will be used to complete interior buildout of the wellness center, which has been out of service as a result COVID.

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will receive $275,000 to address education disparities by offering Baltimore school students a theater experience by covering the cost of transportation and tickets to its Student Matinee Program.

Downtown Partnership will receive $1.6millionto revitalize Downtown Baltimore’s historic retail core, which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to lower foot traffic to downtown commercial entities such as restaurants, hotels, office spaces, and businesses. Funds will increase investment in the Downtown BOOST Program, Facade Improvement Program, Restaurant Gap Fund, and Operation Storefront, with an emphasis on small and minority-owned businesses.

Greater Baltimore Urban League will receive $1 milllionto provide counseling, case management, soft skills, hard skills training and certifications for 120 Baltimore residents returning from incarceration.

North East Housing Initiative will receive $300,000 to provide programs to support residents at 30-50% area median income (AMI) in northeast Baltimore including: housing counseling services, tutoring programs, support for vulnerable families with food and housing insecurities, and job readiness training.

Soccer Without Borders will receive $450,000 for Latinx youth in Southeast Baltimore who have struggled during COVID-19 using soccer as an entry point. The project will also support operations at their community hub in Highlandtown that helps students complete their homework while integrating English into daily activities and ensuring that they are able to advance academically.

Nonprofit organizations submitted 322 proposals that were eligible for ARPA funding. The submitted proposals totaled $719 million-more than the City’s total ARPA allocation through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF). Additional announcements of awards to nonprofit organizations will be made in the coming months.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided $641 million to the city in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative economic impacts. Scott established the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs to transparently and effectively administer this funding on behalf of the City. For the most up to date information regarding proposals, funded projects, and project progress visit our ARPA Reporting center at arp.baltimorecity.gov/dashboard