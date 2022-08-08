Should Maryland lawyers take a course in cybersecurity?

Today is Monday, the 111th anniversary of the 1,000,000th U.S. patent, awarded to F.H. Holton for a vehicle tire.
Here are some other news items.
— New York requires continuing legal education course in cybersecurity.
— Attorney for mass-shooting victims recalls his own experience.
— Connecticut mayor wants his law license back.
— Antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour drives a wedge between golfers.
