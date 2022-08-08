Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Should Maryland lawyers take a course in cybersecurity?

Mass shooting, law license, golfers round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 8, 2022

Today is Monday, the 111th anniversary of the 1,000,000th U.S. patent, awarded to F.H. Holton for a vehicle tire.

Here are some other news items.

— New York requires continuing legal education course in cybersecurity.

— Attorney for mass-shooting victims recalls his own experience.

— Connecticut mayor wants his law license back.

— Antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour drives a wedge between golfers.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo