SixGen acquires Fourcast Management and Analysis

SixGen Inc., a cybersecurity and products company in Annapolis, Monday announced the acquisition of Jessup-based Fourcast Management and Analysis Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Law firm DLA Piper represented SixGen in the transaction.

SixGen provides cybersecurity services and products to protect government organizations and commercial industries. Using innovative processes, tools, and advanced techniques, SixGen predicts and overcomes cybersecurity vulnerabilities. SixGen prioritizes best practices, customer requirements and privacy and overall mission impact.

SixGen company officials say the acquisition of Fourcast Management and Analysis will bolster its mission to provide the highest quality services to customers and enable employee growth through diversified opportunities.

In addition to Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice, the deal team included partners Thomas Pilkerton III, Julia Kovacs and Jordan Bailowitz in Baltimore and Brad Jorgensen in Austin, Texas; of counsel Christopher Armstrong, from Baltimore, and associate Josh Feldman (Baltimore).