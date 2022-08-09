Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Clarion Pointe opens 50th hotel as nationwide expansion continues

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2022

Clarion Pointe, a midscale select-service brand extension franchised by Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc. Tuesday celebrated the milestone opening of the brand’s 50th hotel this summer.

 

The latest development milestone comes on the heels of several recent openings, including in the markets of Abingdon, Virginia; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Indianapolis. In addition, interest in the brand remains strong; in the first half of this year, Clarion Pointe awarded contracts are up nearly +20 percent over last year.

Soon, Clarion Pointe will build on its ongoing expansion with additional franchise openings in markets such as Baltimore, Durham, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

Choice Hotels International one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of June 30, the Choice family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments.

