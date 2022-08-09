Clarion Pointe opens 50th hotel as nationwide expansion continues

Clarion Pointe, a midscale select-service brand extension franchised by Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc. Tuesday celebrated the milestone opening of the brand’s 50th hotel this summer.

The latest development milestone comes on the heels of several recent openings, including in the markets of Abingdon, Virginia; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Indianapolis. In addition, interest in the brand remains strong; in the first half of this year, Clarion Pointe awarded contracts are up nearly +20 percent over last year.

Soon, Clarion Pointe will build on its ongoing expansion with additional franchise openings in markets such as Baltimore, Durham, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

