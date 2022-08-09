Curio Wellness grants first 2 franchise agreements

Baltimore-based Curio Wellness has granted the first two franchises through its inclusive medical cannabis subsidiary.

The agreements with North Jersey-based Haider Rizvi, as well as with Sederia Gray of Mississippi, expand the Maryland-based brand into these two states, according to an Aug. 8 announcement. The company said these are just the first two franchisees to be announced by its subsidiary, Far & Dotter.

Rizvi and Gray are the first two recipients of Curio’s Investment Fund, which “expands diverse ownership and enables economic empowerment through start-up capital for minority business owners to open their own Far & Dotter,” according to the company.

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Curio Wellness is a cGMP certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and health care partner.

Far & Dotter said it will also assist these franchisees with each state’s dispensary licensing process.