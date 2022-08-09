Edward L. Healy IV | Wright Constable

Edward L. Healy IV has joined Wright, Constable and Skeen LLP as an associate at the firm’s Baltimore office.

Healy most recently served as a judicial clerk to Judge Nancy M. Purpura in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. Healy is admitted to practice in the State of Maryland.

As an associate in the Firm’s Baltimore office, he will work with a variety of clients in the areas of business law, employment & labor law, and sports law.

He graduated from the University of Maryland Law in 2021 from the evening division. During his final year of school, he served as a judicial intern for Judge Marcus Z. Shar in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City.

On campus, Healy served as class president in the student bar association as well as president of the Entertainment, Arts, and Sports Law association (EASL).

Wright, Constable & Skeen is ranked a Tier 1 law firm by U.S. News & World Report in Baltimore in numerous practice areas. It is a full-service law firm representing business and individuals in national and local matters, including Commercial Litigation, Corporate & Business, Construction, Estates & Trusts, Family Law, Insurance Defense, Fidelity and Surety, Government Contracting, Labor & Employment, Health Care, Products Liability, Non-Profits, Immigration, Entertainment Law, Intellectual Property, Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights, Maritime & Transportation, Real Estate, Mediation and Arbitration.