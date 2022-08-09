Elisabeth Mygatt | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) selected Elisabeth Mygatt as director of multifamily asset management.

She was formerly director of asset management, multifamily for Johnson Development Associates Inc.

In her new role, Mygatt will oversee all multifamily asset management functions, including the review of new acquisitions, onboarding of new assets, operational and budgeting oversight, valuations, investor reporting and assisting with disposition activity.

Mygatt brings more than 16 years of direct multifamily property management, financial analysis and marketing experience to CRC. During her time with JDA, a regional multifamily development company, she managed a team that performed all asset management functions and oversight of third-party operations for a 3,000-unit portfolio.