Jackie Bowersox, Ellis Finney-Wright, Frank Hamilton and Irene Morgan | MGH

MGH announced it has added four new employees to its administrative, creative, media and social teams. The new additions at MGH are: Jackie Bowersox, office manager; Ellis Finney-Wright, social media marketing account coordinator; Frank Hamilton, senior art director; and Irene Morgan, media assistant.

Bowersox joins MGH as an office manager. She previously worked within Baltimore County Public Schools for 16 years as a school and administrative secretary. Bowersox will oversee agency operations at MGH, which includes providing administrative support to C-suite and other school department heads. She has an associate degree in business and paralegal studies from the Community College of Baltimore County.

Finney-Wright joins MGH as a social media marketing account coordinator. He previously worked as a channel operations intern at Vectorworks, where he managed multiple social media and SEO-based marketing campaigns. In his new role, Finney-Wright helps execute social media initiatives for clients, such as CRAFTSMAN. He has bachelor’s degrees in mass communications and electronic media and film from Towson University.

Hamilton joins MGH’s creative team as a senior art director. Before joining the team at MGH, Hamilton worked as a freelance art director and previously held positions at other Baltimore-area agencies, including GKV, Weber Shandwick and Planit. As senior art director, Hamilton’s responsibilities will include overseeing creative projects for some of MGH’s clients such as Craftsman, Indiana 811 and Utz.

Morgan joins MGH’s media planning and buying team as a media assistant. She previously worked in the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office as a Legal Assistant and interned in the account management department at GKV, a full-service marketing agency. In her new role on the media team, Morgan provides assistance with several accounts, including Bray & Scarff, Hendrick Automotive Group, Maryland Proton Treatment Center and Spring Education Group. She has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a track in advertising from Towson University.