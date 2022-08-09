Joshua C. Becker, Van Brooks and Dr. Michelle Melicosta | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Kennedy Krieger Institute, an internationally renowned organization with the mission of improving the lives of children, adolescents and adults with disorders and injuries of the nervous system, appointed Joshua C. Becker, Van Brooks and Dr. Michelle Melicosta to its board of directors.

Becker is the vice president and senior relationship manager at Fulton Bank. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Lynchburg and has spent more than two decades in the banking industry. Becker also is chairman of the board for PACT, a day care and preschool at Kennedy Krieger which serves children with complex medical needs, toddlers experiencing homelessness and typically developing infants through preschool-aged children. In addition to his work with PACT, Becker has served as president of the Loyola Blakefield Alumni Board, as a member of the finance committee for Maryvale Preparatory and as treasurer for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Maryland.

Brooks is the founder of Safe Alternative Foundation for Education (SAFE), which provides educational resources and opportunities to students in Baltimore and operates the SAFE Center in west Baltimore, where Brooks grew up and continues to live. For his work in education, Brooks received the President’s Volunteer Service Award from former President Obama. In 2017, Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Brooks to serve as director of the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism. As a high school student at Loyola Blakefield, Brooks aspired to play college football. However, he suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. It also inspired his work in education, and he frequently shares his story as a motivational speaker

Melicosta is the president of Kennedy Krieger’s medical staff and has been the medical director of the Institute’s Pediatric Neurorehabiliation Unit since 2019. She also is an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Melicosta earned her medical degree at Brown University School of Medicine and completed residency at University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics. She holds a master’s degree in public health from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. She joined Kennedy Krieger’s staff and faculty in 2014, and immediately prior to this, worked as a pediatrician at Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic in Germany.