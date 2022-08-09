Mongo Holdings acquires Middle River’s Maryland Marina

Maryland Marina, an 18.5-acre operation in Middle River, was sold to Taylor Merchantile, the wholly owned subsidiary of Mongo Holdings, and Keel Funds.

Over the past year, Mongo Holdings has built a partnership with Keel Funds, an Atlanta-based partner. Keel Funds is led by Bill Boden and Chris Carlton, who collectively have more than 40 years of experience in real estate investment and development.

In conjunction with the strong and experienced existing on-site management team inherited with the purchase, Keel Funds expects to begin work on various growth initiatives and will continue to do so over the next several seasons.

The facility includes a 4,000 square-foot restaurant, 360 wet slips for boat storage and capacity for more than 600 boats for dry storage, accommodating vessels up to 60 feet in length.

Planned improvements for the facility include a boat rental offering, future expansion of our boat storage capacity/options, along with possibly adding a new fuel dock and retail ship store.