Monica Klawuhn Johnson | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) added Monica Klawuhn Johnson as senior leasing associate, commercial division. She was formerly vice president for Zuckerman Co., a boutique retail leasing company serving the Southeast markets of the United States.

In her new role, Johnson will handle marketing and leasing activities for several CRC mixed-use and retail assets situated in the Southeast, including Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, Sweetgrass Corner and The Shops at Towne Centre Way in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and The Shoppes at Webb Gin in Atlanta. Her responsibilities will include interacting with existing tenants to execute lease renewals and expansions, identifying new leasing opportunities to improve the retail tenant mix and interacting with CRC’s stakeholders to maintain and increase long-term asset value.