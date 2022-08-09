Total Wine renews lease, plans to add jobs and increase space at Bethesda headquarters

Total Wine & More, a Bethesda-based company that is the nation’s largest independent wine retailer, has renewed its lease on its headquarters located at 6600 Rockledge Drive, the Maryland Department of Commerce announced Tuesday morning. The press release did not specify the duration of the lease, and a representative of Total Wine & More could not be reached for comment.

In addition to renewing its lease, Total Wine is also expanding in Maryland. The company is on track to employ 654 people at its headquarters by the end of the year, with additional plans to add 180 new employees over the next five years. It will also be expanding its headquarters by as much as 75,000 square feet.

The state will be contributing funds to the company’s expansion; the Department of Commerce approved a $850,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, a program that provides grants, loans and investments to support a range of economic development initiatives, ranging from business retention to local strategic planning.

“Total Wine’s reinvestment in its Bethesda headquarters is tremendous news for Montgomery County and the entire state,” Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill in the department’s press release. “We thank the Trone brothers for their continued dedication to doing business and creating new jobs in Maryland.”

In total, Total Wine operates 233 stores across the United States and employees 11,000 people. The company was founded in 1991 by brothers Robert and David Trone, the latter of which is now a United States representative representing Maryland’s sixth district.