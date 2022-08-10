Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GLEN K. DOTY v. OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions August 10, 2022

Administrative law — Employment termination — State Personnel and Pensions Article

The State Personnel and Pensions (“SPP”) Article establishes a detailed process by which non-temporary state employees in Maryland’s Executive Branch may be disciplined for misconduct. This process includes several layers of internal and external
review (we are one), and it affords employees several procedural rights. In this appeal, Appellant, Glen K. Doty (“Appellant”), a skilled service employee, claims that the Office of the Comptroller of Maryland (the “Comptroller” or “the Agency”) failed to follow the SPP Article when it terminated his employment at the Agency’s Human Resources Office (“HR”).

Read the opinion

