TEDCO to host inaugural Tech Fair in September 

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, will host a free Tech Fair Sep. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Hotel at the University of Maryland.

TEDCO created the fair to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners in any industry from Maryland’s underserved communities to technology companies, resources, trainings, and networking opportunities to grow their business.

U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship Chair Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will deliver the keynote address.

Small businesses looking to broaden their footprint and increase future sales can interact with larger, established tech companies, like Grow with Google, Meta, TikTok, Square and Microsoft to learn about trainings, online platforms for sales, advertising techniques, cloud services, and more. Women and diverse startup founders and business owners who traditionally have been underserved by the entrepreneurial ecosystem are encouraged to attend and share news of the free fair with their networks.