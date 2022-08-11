Andrew Levy | Brown Goldstein

Andrew Levy, a partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy, earned a place on the 2022 Chambers USA list, ranked in the categories “Litigation: General Commercial” and “Litigation: Appellate” in Maryland.

Levy is widely regarded as one of Maryland’s premier trial and appellate lawyers, equally comfortable in civil and criminal courtrooms, before a jury, judge, or arbitrator. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, one of the few lawyers in the country to have been inducted as a Fellow of both organizations.

He is listed in Best Lawyers in America in nine categories including Appellate Practice and Bet-the-Company Litigation.

He is co-editor of the leading Maryland appellate treatise, “Appellate Practice for the Maryland Lawyer: State and Federal (MSBA), currently in its fifth edition (with a sixth edition scheduled for publication early next year), and the Maryland Courtroom Evidence Manual (LexisNexis).