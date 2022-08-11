Marcellous Frye Jr., Kathleen Hetherington, Leonardo McClarty and Charley Sung | Howard County General Hospital

Howard County General Hospital named four to the hospital’s board of trustees.

Marcellous Frye Jr. is an owner and CEO of Ques, an engineering consulting firm serving the utility industry. He retired as vice president for strategy and public affairs at Washington Gas, where he served for 14 years and led a $70-million global division with over 1,000 employees and contractors. Frye was appointed by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to chair the HoCo Rise Collaborative for Jobs and Economy and to the Howard County Economic Development Authority. He also served on the boards of the Maryland and District of Columbia chambers of commerce.

Kathleen Hetherington was the fourth president of Howard Community College, where she served for 14 years before retiring in 2021. She held board positions for the American Association of Community Colleges, Community Colleges for International Development and The Chair Academy. Hetherington also served as a commissioner representing Maryland on the Education Commission of the States and was selected by Gov. Larry Hogan to co-chair the Maryland Citizen Redistricting Commission. Among her honors, Leadership Howard County presented her with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2021. Hetherington holds a Doctor of Education from Widener University.

Leonardo McClarty is president and CEO of the Howard County Chamber of Commerce, where he leads the strategic direction and growth of the 700-member organization. Prior to coming to Howard County, McClarty directed economic and community development for the city of York, Pennsylvania. Previously, McClarty was president and CEO of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce in Georgia and held positions in economic development for Roswell, Georgia, DeKalb County, Georgia and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. He holds designations as a certified chamber of commerce executive and certified economic development professional.

Charley Sung practices law with Sung Hwang & Kim with offices in Columbia and Annandale, Virginia. He represents individuals and companies in complex litigation matters including insurance recovery, collection, personal injury, legal and medical malpractice, breach of contract and construction. Previously, he practiced law with DLA Piper, Piper Marbury Rudnick & Wolfe and Gilbert Randolph. Sung chairs the board of the Korean Society of Maryland and serves on the Howard County Liquor License Hearing Board. He earned his law degree from George Washington University.