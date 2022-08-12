4th Circuit declines to delay Ravenell’s prison sentence while he appeals conviction

Baltimore defense lawyer Kenneth W. Ravenell will not be able to avoid serving time in prison while he appeals his money laundering conviction, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

In a brief order, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Ravenell’s request to delay his sentence of nearly five years in federal prison or to grant him bail during the appeal.

Two members of the three-judge panel voted to deny the motion. The third, Judge Robert B. King, voted to grant the motion.

Ravenell, 63, is scheduled to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on Oct. 15 to begin his federal prison sentence of four years and nine months.