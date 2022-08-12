James Bell | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc . hired James Bell as a carpenter, servicing the company’s southern Maryland Division.

Bell spent the past two years working as a carpenter for S.E. Davis Construction and has more than 25 years of related experience in the field. He also worked as a specialist in the U.S. Army and handled underwater welding assignments.

Bell’s primary responsibility is assuring the proper condition of under-construction buildings, to allow third-party subcontractors to perform specified activities, including supporting public utility and communications vendors.

His duties also include overseeing the work of contractors and performing carpentry assignments. Bell is concentrating his current activities at Lexington Exchange, a 140-acre mixed-use business community located near the Naval Air Station Patuxent River in St. Mary’s County.