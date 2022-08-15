Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ARCHIE COOPER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions August 15, 2022

Criminal procedure — Notice of appeal –Timeliness

In 1998, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted Archie Cooper, appellant, of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of burglary. This Court affirmed his convictions on direct appeal. See Cooper v. State, No. 795, Sept. Term 1998 (filed May 10, 1999). In October 2021, appellant filed a Motion to Set Aside Judgment Due to Newly Discovered Evidence pursuant to Maryland Rule 4-331.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo