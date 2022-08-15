ARCHIE COOPER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Notice of appeal –Timeliness

In 1998, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted Archie Cooper, appellant, of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of burglary. This Court affirmed his convictions on direct appeal. See Cooper v. State, No. 795, Sept. Term 1998 (filed May 10, 1999). In October 2021, appellant filed a Motion to Set Aside Judgment Due to Newly Discovered Evidence pursuant to Maryland Rule 4-331.

