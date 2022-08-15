ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

Gordon, Wolf & Carney, a Towson based Plaintiffs firm focusing on consumer class actions, affirmative litigation on behalf of public entities and other complex litigation matters, seeks an Associate 2-4 years who has prior experience in systemic litigation.

The ideal candidate will have top academic credentials, excellent research and writing skills and experience in all levels of the state and federal Courts. We offer a competitive salary, excellent benefits and an engaging and collegial work environment. Interested candidates should send a resume to rgordon@GWCfirm.com

