ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEY – GENERAL LIABILITY

Thomas, Thomas & Hafer LLP, a regional civil defense law firm is seeking an attorney with 5+ years of experience AND an entry level attorney for its Owings Mills office. Candidates must be admitted to the MD bar. Excellent analytical, written, and oral communication skills are required as well as a strong positive attitude and work ethic. Competitive salary, yearly bonus and benefits. Excellent professional growth opportunities within the firm.

Reply to: resume@tthlaw.com

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.