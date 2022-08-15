Ben Brooks | Lee & Associates Md.

Lee & Associates Maryland promoted Ben Brooks to associate. Brooks joined Lee & Associates following his graduation last year from Trinity College-Hartford with a Bachelor of Science Arts in Political Science as Research Analyst. He also spent one summer working as an Intern with the brokerage firm.

In his new role with the company, Brooks will assist with tenant and landlord representation activities with a focus on commercial office, flex/office, industrial and warehouse properties throughout the central Maryland region. His role will include working with the Lee & Associates brokerage team to develop and execute customized real estate strategies for companies and organizations with new location or expansion requirements, as well as coordinating leasing programs for existing or speculative real estate projects on behalf of owners and investors.

Brooks will also be involved in the lease negotiation process and interact with other brokerage firms with business development activities.