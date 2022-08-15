New Zealand law deems river more than just a body of water

Welcome to Monday, the 83rd anniversary of the Hollywood premiere of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Here are some other news items.
— New Zealand river’s personhood status is recognition it is more than standing water.
— Arkansas judge gets suspended for demeaning comments to criminal defendants.
— Victims of 2017 Texas mass shooting seek to hold federal government liable.
— Pennsylvania’s child-abuser registry faces constitutional challenge.
