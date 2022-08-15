Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

New Zealand law deems river more than just a body of water

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 15, 2022

Welcome to Monday, the 83rd anniversary of the Hollywood premiere of “The Wizard of Oz.

Here are some other news items.

— New Zealand river’s personhood status is recognition it is more than standing water.

— Arkansas judge gets suspended for demeaning comments to criminal defendants.

— Victims of 2017 Texas mass shooting seek to hold federal government liable.

— Pennsylvania’s child-abuser registry faces constitutional challenge.

 

