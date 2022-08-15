Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Flying Dog reunite to create special limited-edition whiskey, beer

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey and Flying Dog Brewery created two new specialty products for what they call The Osopher project, a collaboration to celebrate their shared history and commemorate their founder, George Stranahan.

Having collaborated over the years to share beer mash and barrels, The Osopher project marks the first joint product release for the two companies.

George Stranahan – astrophysicist, writer, photographer, entrepreneur, rancher and philanthropist – founded the Flying Dog Brewpub in Aspen, Colorado in 1990, a decade after discovering the “flying dog” while on a mountaineering trip to K2, the world’s deadliest mountain. The Flying Dog brand expanded to become one of the top 50 production breweries in the U.S. and continues to this day to produce world-class beers at its brewery in Frederick.

In 2004, George Stranahan and Jess Graber co-founded Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Colorado’s first legal distillery since Prohibition in downtown Denver. The original Stranahan’s Whiskey utilized mash from Flying Dog’s Road Dog Porter. Today,Stranahan’s is the country’s leading American Single Malt whiskey and a fixture in Denver’s booming distilling scene.

The limited-edition beer created for The Osopher project is an imperial version of the original Road Dog Porter that has been aged in 10-year-old Stranahan’s Whiskey barrels. Road Dog was also the beginning of Flying Dog’s collaboration with the internationally renowned artist and friend of George Stranahan, Ralph Steadman, whose art continues to grace Flying Dog’s labels after more than a quarter century.

The result of barrel aging the porter is a velvety smooth explosion of chocolate, vanilla cream cocoa beans, toasted pecans, toffee, and maple. The surprising richness of all these flavors balances perfectly with the added notes of caramel, spice, and a hint of tobacco from the whiskey. After the imperial Road Dog Porter had aged to perfection in the Stranahan’s barrels, they were returned to Stranahan’s distillery in Colorado.

With the barrels, Stranahan’s created The Osopher, the oldest whiskey Stranahan’s has ever bottled. The Osopher stays true to both George Stranahan’s passion for creativity and the Stranahan’s distillery’s commitment to innovating American Single Malt Whiskey. The Osopher matured for four more months in the same barrels used to age Flying Dog’s Road Dog Porter, in addition to the 11 years it had already carefully aged at the distillery.