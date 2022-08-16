Bryan J. Archer and Michael B. Maccubbin | ACNB Bank

ACNB Bank recently named Bryan J. Archer and Michael B. Maccubbin to the position of residential mortgage loan originator.

Archer will be based in the company’s Walkersville office. Maccubbin will work from the 2 North on the Square Office of FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in Frederick.

In the role of residential mortgage loan originator, Archer is responsible for providing financing solutions for individuals interested in buying or building a home, or refinancing an existing mortgage, in the Frederick County market. Maccubbin is responsible for providing financing solutions for individuals interested in buying or building a home, or refinancing an existing mortgage in the Frederick area.

Archer has nine years of banking experience, with seven years specializing in community banking. He joined ACNB Bank in 2020 as a community banking

specialist at the Market Street Office of NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in Westminster. Originally from Baltimore, Archer is a graduate of Randallstown High School in Randallstown. He resides in Hanover, Pennsylvania with his daughter, Amaya.

Maccubbin has worked in the banking industry for 15 years, with 13 years specializing in residential mortgage lending. A graduate of North County High School in Linthicum, he earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Baltimore. Maccubbin resides in Mt. Airy with his wife, Melissa, and their three children, Liam, Mina and Kate.