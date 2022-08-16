Dale Franke | Acme Paper

Acme Paper and Supply Co., Inc., a paper, packaging and cleaning product supplier, announced the appointment of Dale Franke as vice president of sales and marketing.

As vice president of sales and marketing, Franke will work with the Acme Paper sales team to continue to fuel Acme Paper’s growth through its five divisions. He will interact with Acme’s existing customer base and spearhead the development of new business opportunities.

Franke has nearly 30 years of experience in the facility supply industry and more than 10 years of experience in sales leadership.